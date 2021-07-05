Home ENTERTAINMENT Dilip Kumar to be shifted out of ICU tomorrow, says doctor – Geo News
Dilip Kumar’s doctor says he will be out of the ICU wife shared he is doing well and is ‘stable’

Dilip Kumar will be shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday, as confirmed by his doctor Nitin Gokhale.

A report in Times of India stated the legendary actor is recuperating well, after his wife said he is ‘stable.’

Talking to the publication, Gokhale said, “Tomorrow, we will shift him out from the ICU.”

Kumar got hospitalised for the second time in June after complaining of breathlessness. 

The 98-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital on June 6 when he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, for which he underwent a successful aspiration procedure whereby 350 ml of fluid was removed from his left lung.

Subsequently, he was discharged on June 11.

