Dilip Kumar hospitalised for ‘illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old’, says family – The Indian Express

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital for ‘medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old’, his family informed on Twitter. He was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on Tuesday and is said to be stable.

Faisal Faaroqui, the veteran actor’s family friend, took to Dilip Kumar‘s Twitter handle and thanked people for their prayers. This is the second time in June that the actor had to be admitted to the hospital.

Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab- Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 30, 2021

Dilip Kumar was rushed to the hospital, which is a specialised non-Covid medical facility, after he complained of breathlessness again. Doctors said he is stable and under observation. He was admitted earlier in June for the same complaint and pleural effusion procedure was performed on him.

A hospital source informed indianexpress.com on Wednesday, “Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday, he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry.”

Dilip Kumar is credited as one of the first method actors of the Hindi film industry and is known for his unparalleled contribution to the cinema for over five decades. He has worked in 65 movies till date. Some of his well-known movies include names such as Andaz, Aan, Daag, Devdas, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam among more.