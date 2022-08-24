dike,-another-amaechi’s-ally-dumps-apc

Another close ally of former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, Prince Dike, has pitched his tent with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Princewill is a kinsman of Amaechi and both hail from the Ubima, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

According to Dike, APC is heading for destruction and he cannot afford to waste his political destiny.

The party chieftain, who was Special Assistant on Student Affairs while Amaechi was the state governor, said he had preferred solutions to solve the issues rocking the party but all his advice was not heeded.

He added that his decision to pitch his tent with Nyesom Wike was because he had performed excellently in the state, especially in the areas of infrastructural development.

He said: “A political party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading for the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelite.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting, but also proffered solutions on how to stir the ship away from the cliff but it was also ignored by the party.

“My advice was not heeded. So, why should I continue to be in a party that is apparently set for destruction and have my political destiny wasted?

“Mr. Superb Projects (Wike) has performed creditably well, such that, even the blind can see his infrastructural renaissance and the deaf can hear about his good work.

“The flyovers are not only easing traffic, they have added value to the aesthetics of the metropolis. So we need to join hands with the dynamic Governor to bring a successor that can continue from where he stopped the good work.”