Kwarans have appreciated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for creating an atmosphere of peace, order and harmony for the conduct of Eid-el-Kabir and provision of modern water, sanitation and hygiene facilities at the expansive praying ground.

The atmosphere at the Eid was without any harassment of opposition members, including former President Bukola Saraki, in what observers called a far cry from what happened in Kwara before 2019 when leaders of opposition and their supporters were often targeted for ridicule and intimidation.

“We are very impressed at the maturity of the Governor and his team. They seem to be deliberate in evolving a new state where no one is a victim of political witch-hunt,” an elder statesman said.

Muslim congregants were heard commending the Governor for the conducive atmosphere and avoiding unnecessary rivalry or showmanship at the praying ground.

Meanwhile the Ilorin praying ground has taken a new look amid construction of new inner roads leading to the Eid and provision of several pour-flush toilets and ablution points.

The facilities were provided by the AbdulRazaq administration to make the Eid ground more conducive for the people.

Known for his humility, prudence, and a great sense of duty, the Governor is hugely popular with the people for providing basic needs like water, feeder (inner city) roads, healthcare facilities, youth empowerment, support for small businesses, mainstreaming gender inclusion in a way never seen before in the state, and building resilient infrastructure to support a new economy.

