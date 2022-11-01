Home NEWS Difficult to say no if Man Utd offer €100m for Osimhen – Napoli boss, Spalletti
NEWS

Difficult to say no if Man Utd offer €100m for Osimhen – Napoli boss, Spalletti

by News
0 views
Difficult to say no if Man Utd offer €100m for Osimhen – Napoli boss, Spalletti

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has said it will be difficult for the club to reject a staggering €100m offer for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to move to the opposite direction on loan.

United are reportedly willing to offer Napoli €100m for the Nigeria international.

“I don’t have time to think about these things, we have a game every few days. Is the club thinking about it? The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players,” Spalletti was quoted by Football Italia.

“I say that if a club offers you €100m, it is not easy to say no. Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price,” he said.

Osimhen has scored two goals and provided one assist in three league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Northern Group Rejects Pipeline Surveillance Contract Awarded To...

Unchaining the giant in 2023, By Dakuku Peterside

An agenda for national rebirth (3), By Hassan...

APGA chair congratulates Cardinal Okpaleke, Soludo

Pantami hails ICT sector over 18.44% contribution to...

Love at Obi’s rally! Cheers as man proposes...

BREAKING: Court dismisses FG’s suit seeking Abba Kyari’s...

Transfer: Onyedika seals five-year contract with Club Brugge

‘Hit the ground running’ — Osogbo NBA charges...

Spanish football fan walking to Qatar ‘arrested in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.