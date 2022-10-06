Difficult news for British royal family following death of the Queen

October 05, 2022 – 12:34 BST

Difficult update for King Charles and the rest of the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The royal family will be hoping for closure following an upsetting incident involving their late beloved matriarch, the Queen.

It has been revealed that a man accused of trying to harm the monarch is set to stand trial next Spring.

Jaswant Singh Chail was detained in the castle grounds on Christmas Day last year when the Queen was in residence.

The 20-year-old was allegedly wearing a hood and mask and carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt.

The Queen was in residence at Windsor Castle at the time of the event

The charge under Section Two of the Act states that “on December 25 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty”.

He is also charged with making a threat to kill the Queen to Kashmir Chail and others on the same date, and is further accused of having a loaded crossbow, an offensive weapon, in a public place.

Her Majesty the Queen passed away on 8 September

On Wednesday, Mr Chail appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link for a plea and case management hearing. Wearing a black hooded top and matching T-shirt, the former supermarket worker spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

The plea hearing was put off to a date to be fixed in December for further evidence to be obtained. Mr Justice Sweeney also set a provisional trial for March 20 next year to last two to three weeks. The defendant, from Southampton in Hampshire, was remanded in custody.

Following her death, her son Charles became King

The news comes less than one month after the Queen passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Her heartbroken eldest son Charles released a statement at the time, which read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

He paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late mother

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

