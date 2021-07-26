Dieter Brummer, ‘Home and Away’ star, dead at 45 – CNN

(CNN) Dieter Brummer, the Australian actor best known for his role as heartthrob Shane Parrish on TV soap “Home and Away,” has died at the age of 45.

New South Wales Police confirmed to CNN affiliate 9News that Brummer’s body was found in the Sydney suburb of Glenhaven on Saturday afternoon after officers responded to “reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road.”

His death is not being treated as suspicious, a spokesperson for NSW Police added.

Brummer’s family said in a statement on Monday: “We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.

“He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years.