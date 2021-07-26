Dieter Brummer: Home and Away actor dies aged 45 – BBC News

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Dieter Brummer played roles in several Australian TV shows

Australian actor Dieter Brummer, who was best known for his role as Shane Parrish on TV soap Home And Away, has died aged 45.

Brummer was found dead at a house in Sydney on Saturday, Australian media reported.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement on Monday, Brummer’s family said: “We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter.

“He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same” it added.

“Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years.”

Brummer was enormously popular on Home and Away during the 1990s, playing the love interest of Melissa George’s Angel Brooks.

The Seven Network, which airs Home and Away in Australia, said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences,” a statement said.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

‘Prince’ of soap

Brummer became a fan favourite on Home and Away from 1991 to 1996, crowned most popular actor at Australia’s Logie TV awards for two years running in 1995 and 1996.

He was also twice voted “prince of soap” by Dolly magazine readers.

Brummer left the long-running soap when his character was written out after dying from septicaemia in 1996, but continued to act in TV roles, including true-crime drama Underbelly, Winners and Losers and a 26-episode stint at rival soap, Neighbours, as Capt. Troy Miller, in 2011.

In later years, as his acting career declined, Brummer took up a role as a high-rise window cleaner.

He told TV Tonight at the time: “It was a pretty intense time coming out of high school to receive all this fame and adulation.

“As great as it was, I wanted to prove to myself I could get my hands dirty and sweat for a buck as easily as standing around on set, being primped and preened.”

‘Keep flying’

On Monday, co-stars and celebrities paid tribute to Brummer following news of his passing.

Fellow Home and Away star and family friend Steve Comey wrote: “Heartbreaking news. We have lost a free spirit. Vale Dieter Brummer. Way too young. Way too soon.

“My sincerest, deepest condolences to his beautiful sister Karlene and all of Dieter’s family and friends. Keep flying young fella.”

Actor Steve Bastoni added: “I met Dieter Brummer on Underbelly, he seemed like a decent fellow. Very sad news.”