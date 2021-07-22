Diet hacks to steal away from Meghan Markle; Here’s how the Duchess maintains her health – Times of India

One of the things that is extremely fascinating about the royals is how they’re always on their feet, but somehow they miraculously manage to look their best every time. Surely, the clothes and the precious jewellery add to the effect, but what if they weren’t as healthy and fit as they appear? Would they give out the same aura?

Given that the royals have all the luxuries in the world, their diet is impressive and what they eat in a day is almost inspirational. This applies to Meghan Markle as well. The Duchess of Sussex is always busy with work or tending to her motherly duties. However, from dawn to dusk, she manages to do justice to her name and status. If you’re wondering what the secret behind her glowing skin and healthy body is then it is surely the diet she invests in everyday.

That said, here is a glimpse of what the Duchess eats and how it helps her maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images