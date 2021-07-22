Diet hacks to steal away from Meghan Markle; Here’s how the Duchess maintains her health – Times of India

- close
01/7What the Duchess eats to ensure a healthy lifestyle?
One of the things that is extremely fascinating about the royals is how they’re always on their feet, but somehow they miraculously manage to look their best every time. Surely, the clothes and the precious jewellery add to the effect, but what if they weren’t as healthy and fit as they appear? Would they give out the same aura?
Given that the royals have all the luxuries in the world, their diet is impressive and what they eat in a day is almost inspirational. This applies to Meghan Markle as well. The Duchess of Sussex is always busy with work or tending to her motherly duties. However, from dawn to dusk, she manages to do justice to her name and status. If you’re wondering what the secret behind her glowing skin and healthy body is then it is surely the diet she invests in everyday.
That said, here is a glimpse of what the Duchess eats and how it helps her maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
02/7Occasionally, Meghan Markle goes on a vegan diet
When it comes to royals, they are very invested in sustainability and eco-friendly diets. In a 2016 interview, Meghan Markle had said that she occasionally goes on a vegan diet during the weekdays, whereas she would switch to other foods over the weekends. However, resorting to a plant-based diet is believed to be healthy and a great approach to maintaining a healthy weight. Besides it also helps minimize the risk of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart diseases.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
03/7She chooses fresh produce over everything else
Many times, Meghan Markle has been witnessed discussing her love for fresh fruits and vegetables.
In an interview, she spoke about her Californian spirit and how her upbringing had led her to love fresh produce. She said, “We are so spoiled with our produce there, and my love of simple ingredients prepped well is completely linked to that.”
“Acai bowls, green juices, chopped salads, perfect sushi, grilled fish tacos. Those are all things that make me think of home,” Markle added.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
04/7Green juice over Coffee! That’s how Meghan likes it
As mentioned above, everything fresh and rejuvenating is Meghan’s favorite. So when it comes to choosing a morning drink, she’d go for green juices over coffee any day.
“Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me,” she had once told a media source.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
05/7Almonds and almond butter are her favourite snacks
According to reports, when it comes to healthy snacks, almonds and almond butter are Meghan’s favourites. These are rich in healthy fats and possess high plant-based proteins.
While some believe cutting down on fat content leads to weight loss, it should be noted that our body needs some amount of fat to produce energy for our body to function properly.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
06/7Red wine is her go-to drink
Unlike other royals, Meghan Markle is not as uptight. She knows when to cut herself some slack. It is said that the Duchess likes to treat herself with occasional wine. But not just any wine – Red wine. In an interview, she had said, “Of course I’m going to have that glass of wine – it’s delicious and I enjoy it. Do the things you enjoy within reason. Know your body and what works for you and you’ll be fine.”
Fun fact – Her former lifestyle blog was called ‘The Tig’, inspired from the Italian brand, Tignanello red wine!
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
07/7She’s likely to say no to Keto diets
Reportedly, Meghan Markle is a lover of carbs.
In an interview, she had said, “On hiatus, all bets are off. French fries – I could eat French fries all day. And I love pasta. I love carbs – who doesn’t love a carbohydrate?
“I’m always hoping I’m having lunch with people, so we can share fries. It’s its own food group for me,” she adds.
This indicates that it is unlikely for the Duchess to ever go on a Ketogenic diet.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
