Diesel tanker catches fire in Edo, destroys houses

Five houses, two vehicles, four kiosks, and other items were burnt when a diesel tanker travelling through Benin-Akure Road lost control and spilled its content on the road.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Saturday, no life was lost.

He also noted that the accident was caused by the recklessness of the tanker driver.

He said,” Today, Saturday 19/11/2022 at about 13:50hrs, the Commissioner Of Police Edo State Command, Mohammed Dankwara, arrived at the scene of motor accident/ fire incident along Benin/ Akure Road by Owan Bridge, Sobe Town in Owan West Local Government Area Of Edo State, to assess the damage caused to houses and other properties by the reckless tanker driver of Automotive Gas Oil also known as diesel, and to sympathise with the victims of the inferno.

“The CP, who was accompanied by CSP Isah Nasiru Hamisu, the Divisional Police Officer Ekiadolor Division; SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer; and other officers on arrival met CSP Joshua Esiolee, the Divisional Police Officer Sobe Division, Edo State at the scene of accident.

“The DPO conducted the CP round the areas engulfed by fire.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the tanker driver was coming from Benin City heading to the Northern part of the country along Benin/Akure Road by Owan Bridge.

“The vehicle skid off the toad, spilled its content, caught fire, and burnt down five houses, four kiosks one Sienna Car, one Audi Car, one motorcycle and some unestimated items. So far, no life was lost, no one injured, and no one on admission at the hospital.

“He then sympathised with the victims, informing them that the state government was aware of the unfortunate incident, and something needed to be done.

“He, however, pray that this incident should not happen again and thanked the Okhomu Oil Company fire fighters for extinguishing the fire, stating that this patriotic act is in line with the community policing philosophy of the Inspector General Of Police, Alkali Baba Usman.”

