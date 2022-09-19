Diego Carlos set for lengthy absence with ruptured Achilles

Aston Villa have confirmed Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton.

The 29-year-old, who reportedly cost the Premier League club an initial £26million when he joined from Sevilla in June, was making his home debut.

Diego Carlos’ arrival was seen as a significant part of Steven Gerrard’s attempt to strengthen the spine of the Villa team after an unconvincing end to last season.

But now it looks possible the Brazilian will not play again this campaign after Villa confirmed fears he suffered a serious Achilles injury in innocuous fashion right at the end of the game.

The injury also ends any chance the centre-back – an Olympic gold medallist last year – had of playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

A brief Villa statement did not suggest a potential return date, simply stating the player will have surgery and “then begin his rehabilitation programme”.

Aston Villa can confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles tendon.

We’re all with you, Diego.

— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 15, 2src22