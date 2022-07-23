didi-inked-darjeeling-pact-with-bjp:-congress

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the Trinamool

Congress

(

TMC

) decision to abstain from voting in Vice-Presidential polls, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of having a pact with BJP and is trying to avoid any kind of enmity with the party.

Chowdhury alleged, “West Bengal governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar

is a vice presidential candidate, he often used to have a spat with the chief minister. A few days ago, governor called Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling and they had a meeting along with Assam chief minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma

at the Darjeeling governor’s House. The next day he was announced as vice presidential candidate, which means there was a Darjeeling pact among them. ”