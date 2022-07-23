Home WORLD NEWS Didi inked Darjeeling pact with BJP: Congress
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Didi inked Darjeeling pact with BJP: Congress

by News
0 views
didi-inked-darjeeling-pact-with-bjp:-congress

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the Trinamool

Congress

(

TMC

) decision to abstain from voting in Vice-Presidential polls, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of having a pact with BJP and is trying to avoid any kind of enmity with the party.

Chowdhury alleged, “West Bengal governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar

is a vice presidential candidate, he often used to have a spat with the chief minister. A few days ago, governor called Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling and they had a meeting along with Assam chief minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma

at the Darjeeling governor’s House. The next day he was announced as vice presidential candidate, which means there was a Darjeeling pact among them. ”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sena vs Sena: Election Commission asks Uddhav, Shinde...

Cross-voters may change party, Gujarat Congress says after...

Jamiat factions’ nod to merger, but no deadline

EC hands over Murmu victory certificate

Police arrest leading gay activist in crackdown on...

1st week of monsoon session of Parliament washed...

Hoist tricolour at your home on August 13-15:...

White House announces new $270m military package for...

What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?

Russia and Ukraine sign grain export deal: What...

Leave a Reply