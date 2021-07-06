Didi Falls Premarket as China’s Probes of U.S.-Listed Firms Jolt Investors – The Wall Street Journal

HONG KONG—China’s regulatory probes into three technology companies shortly after their U.S. listings have caught global investors off guard, showing the risks of owning shares in fast-growing businesses that have come under Beijing’s microscope.

On Tuesday morning, the American depositary receipts of newly listed Didi Global Inc. tumbled 22% in early premarket trading, after China’s cybersecurity regulator delivered a second blow to the ride-hailing giant two days after launching a review of its data security on Friday.

A unit of the regulator had also announced Monday data-security probes into popular mobile apps operated by Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd. , whose ADRs fell 16% and 10%, respectively, in premarket trading. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the July Fourth holiday.

The three companies had raised close to $7 billion in total from U.S. initial public offerings in June, and their shares rose upon their trading debuts.

Didi’s Chinese ride-hailing app, Full Truck Alliance’s two truck-hailing platforms and Kanzhun’s online-recruiting app were ordered to stop adding users while the reviews take place. The Cyberspace Administration of China told app-store operators to take down Didi’s China service and said the Beijing-based company had collected personal information “in violation” of the country’s laws and regulations.