Did You Participate In Any Of Diageo’s (LON:DGE) Respectable 84% Return? – Simply Wall St

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the Diageo share price has climbed 62% in five years, easily topping the market return of 19% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven’t been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 33% in the last year , including dividends .

View our latest analysis for Diageo

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Diageo’s earnings per share are down 13% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn’t seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don’t seem to match up with the share price, we’ll take a look at other metrics instead.

We are not particularly impressed by the annual compound revenue growth of 2.8% over five years. So why is the share price up? It’s not immediately obvious to us, but a closer look at the company’s progress over time might yield answers.

The company’s revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

LSE:DGE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Diageo in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Diageo, it has a TSR of 84% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there’s no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It’s nice to see that Diageo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over the last year. That’s including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock’s performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Diageo is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can’t be ignored…

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Promoted

If you’re looking to trade Diageo, open an account with the lowest-cost* platform trusted by professionals, Interactive Brokers. Their clients from over 200 countries and territories trade stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds and funds worldwide from a single integrated account.