Did they cajole you into it? – Actress, Uche Ogbodo asks people in ‘rubbish marriages with zero happiness’

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has posed a controversial question to people she claims are in ‘rubbish marriages with zero happiness’.

The actress, who welcomed her second child in June, questioned if their eyes were closed when they chose to enter into the marriage.

She also asked if they were cajoled into the marriage or poverty forced them into settling for a “joyless marriage”.

Taking to her Instastory, Uche Ogbodo urged such people to “wake up”.

See her post below,

Uche Ogobodo was heavily criticized for the post as netizens pointed out that people didn’t set out to be miserable in their marriages.

In reaction to the backlash, the 35-year-old actress insisted that she was speaking the truth, while listing the factors that make people rush into “joyless marriages”.

She wrote,

“They are Roasting Me On In***blog because I’m Speaking Hidden Truths 😡😡😡 Society, Poverty , Peer Pressure, E pain them , etc have Driven a lot of People Into Joyless Marriages and Relationships .



Where is the Lie in this? 🤷🏽‍♀️ Only Me know the amount of “ PLEASE SAVE ME” messages I receive in my DM from Women who are tired and want to be Free but don’t know how!



Ok oooo! CRUCIFY ME, but truth be told , I feel all your Pains but I don’t have Answers to your numerous Questions in my DM.



Only God Can help Us most times when we refuse to help Ourselves.”

See her post below,