Did Jonas Brothers challenge the Hemsworth brothers for a UFC boxing match? Watch video – Republic World

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe, and Kevin — have challenged the Hemsworth brothers — Liam, Chris and Luke– to a match, and it’s a battle between the bros that has never been seen before. On July 20, the Jonas Brothers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote and discuss their book, Blood: A Memoir By the Jonas Brothers, and their new show leading up to the Olympic Games, titled Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. During the talk show, the brothers jokingly challenged another famous trio of brothers, the Hemsworths.

Jonas Brothers challenge the Hemsworth brothers

During the show that aired on Tuesday, Joe Jonas joked about why they named their memoir “Blood”. He said its not because of their family, but because of the recent event called ‘Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms’. The event saw stars from Youtube and TikTok challenging one another for boxing matches. Jonas then went on to joke about how he’s thinking of challenging the Hemsworth brothers saying, “We’re gonna take a note out of all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches. We’re gonna have a big UFC match. It’s gonna be us vs. the Hemsworth brothers.”

As the other two Jonas — Nick and Kevin — laughed, the host Jimmy Fallon joking yelled, “Oh, no! Don’t do it! Don’t do it!” Joe then continued the joke and said, “The Hemsworths haven’t emailed us back yet but I think it’s going to be big.” Fallon then went on to say, “Maybe there’s a couple of Hemsworths out there that we don’t know of that you can maybe challenge or something,” to which Joe hilariously added, “A little bit closer to our height as well.”

What’s next for the ‘JoBros’?

The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming book, Blood: A Memoir by the Jonas Brothers, will be published by Dey Street Books. The book will be made available for purchase on November 9, 2021. On the other hand, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers premiered on Wednesday, July 21.

On the Jonas Brothers special feature leading up to the Olympics, the brothers tried out gymnastics, track and field, and BMX racing. In May 2021, Nick Jonas even had a bike accident where he fractured his rib while shooting the BMX racing portion. The singer also talked about that mentioning how he was “doing a lot better, nearly 100%”

IMAGE – AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.