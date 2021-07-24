Did Apple leak the M1 16-inch MacBook Pro? — This Week in Apple – AppleInsider

For the latest “This Week in Apple,” we examine Apple’s supposed mistaken leak of the M1 16-inch MacBook Pro, the release of iOS 14.7, rumors around the iPhone 13, and more.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Ailicon, gold iPhone 13, and more

This week, we saw a mistake on the German Apple website that seemingly referred to an M1-equipped version of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. This seems unlikely, however, and we break down why it was probably an error than a real leak in this week’s video.

We also talk about new rumors that point to Apple releasing a bronze-like gold iPhone 13 Pro for this fall. Apple has released special colors for the “pro” models before, but this is the first we’ve heard of a new bronze colorway.

Speaking of upcoming iPhones, it was also reiterated that we can expect a 5G-capable iPhone SE in early 2022.

Other news this week revolved around Apple releasing iOS 14.7 to the public, as well as the initial shipments of MagSafe Battery Pack reaching customers.

