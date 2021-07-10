did-andrei-vasilevskiy-wear-oversized-equipment?-an-investigation-into-a-fake-controversy

You’re not going to win back-to-back Stanley Cups without fans of other NHL teams getting mad about it online.

While supporters of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been joyfully celebrating a second-straight championship, others rushed to the always civil website of Twitter.com to start a smear campaign against 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy and his equipment.

Seriously.

This is the kind of completely rational analysis that one can come to expect from fanbases upset about losing.

It’s worth noting that both Carey Price and Vasilevskiy are listed at the same height, 6-foot-3. In the handshake line photo, however, it clearly looks like Vasilevskiy is taller than Price. No, this isn’t because the Russian netminder is playing on stilts in addition to having a clown car tucked into his uniform, it’s because he’s standing closer to the camera which makes him look bigger.

Also, to completely put this issue to bed: The NHL has outlined rules for goaltender equipment in its rulebook and all equipment is viewed by the Hockey Operations Department to ensure compliance.

If the NHL needs some help checking goalie equipment, though, there appears to be no shortage of emotionally-charged Twitter users ready to break out their tape measurers.

Andrei Vasilevskiy’s online haters definitely came out after he won the Conn Smythe Trophy. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports