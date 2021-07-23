‘Diana: The Musical – Original Broadway Cast Recording’ Set For September Release – uDiscover Music

Today, UMe releases “The World Fell In Love,” the first official piece of music from the September 24 release of Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording and announces the full track list, which previews the stellar performances that promise to take audiences on a revealing, emotional journey inside the palatial life of Diana, Princess of Wales.

With book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan, the life of the people’s princess will unfold over two acts and 22 original songs. Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available September 24 across all digital service providers and on CD with a booklet featuring the full lyrics and liner notes by Joe DiPietro. The album is produced by David Bryan and Ian Eisendrath, the show’s Olivier Award-winning music supervisor/arranger.

Diana: The Musical celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. The cast recording underscores the emotional range of Diana: The Musical.

The cast recording features performances by an extraordinary company that includes Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) as Diana; Roe Hartrampf (Emily in Paris), making his Broadway debut as Prince Charles; Theatre World Award winner Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles; and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye playing the role of Queen Elizabeth.

“The World Fell In Love,” performed by Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye, is the third piece of music released from Diana: The Musical. YouTube video is currently available for “Underestimated” and “If,” performed by Jeanna de Waal with composer and lyricist David Bryan, also known as Bon Jovi founding member and keyboard player, on piano.

” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”″>

The new Broadway show, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), will make its global debut as a special presentation on Netflix on October 1, then resumes its life at the Longacre Theatre in New York with previews on November 2, followed by opening night on November 17. From its debut on Netflix, to its Broadway opening night, Diana: The Musical features the stellar cast performances on the original cast recording.

The complete cast of Diana: The Musical includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Bruce Dow, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E. J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

David Bryan says, “The making of the cast album was an unbelievable experience. We made it during the shutdown under the protocols. The musicians hadn’t played for a long time. And when they did, they played with such joy. You can feel it on every track. And the actors sang wonderfully. UMe was very supportive of me and the project. It was great fun writing the music and co-writing the lyrics with Joe DiPietro. We made Diana, Charles, Camilla, the Queen and other characters sing, each having a unique musical voice. I can’t wait for people to hear the album and see the show.”

“Diana began previews right at the time when a mysterious virus was about to shut down the world,” says Joe DiPietro. “No one knew what the future held, so we couldn’t have been more thrilled when UMe stepped in to record the complete show. Now, as our return to live performances grows nearer, we’re thrilled to share with you the next best thing — our spectacular cast led by Jeanna, Roe, Erin and Judy — as they give musical life to the most remarkable of princesses.”

Diana: The Musical tells the story of one of the most beloved women of modern times. Engaged to a prince she barely knows, 19-year-old Diana Spencer is thrust onto the world stage and, overnight, becomes the most famous woman in the world. As she struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family, Princess Diana finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, eventually finding her voice by devoting herself to those in need. Forced to endure a media spotlight brighter than the world has ever known, Princess Diana defies all expectations to emerge as her own woman and create a legacy that will endure forever.

Pre-order Diana: The Musical -Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Diana: The Musical track list:

ACT I

“Prologue”



“Underestimated”



“The Worst Job In England”



“This Is How Your People Dance”



“Snap, Click”



“Whatever Love Means Anyway”



“I Will”



“The World Fell In Love”



“Happiness/Simply Breathe”



“She Moves in The Most Modern Ways”



“Diana (The Rage)”



“As I Love You”



“I Miss You Most on Sunday”



“Pretty, Pretty Girl”

ACT II

“Here Comes James Hewitt”



“Him and Her (And Him And Her)/Just Dance”



“Secrets and Lies”



“The Main Event”



“Whatever Love Means Anyway (Reprise)”



“Pretty, Pretty Girl (Reprise)”



“The Words Came Pouring Out”



“The Dress”



“An Officer’s Wife”



“If (Light the World)”