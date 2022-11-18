Di Maria makes Lionel Messi claim ahead of World Cup

Angel Di Maria has insisted Argentina don’t always need to rely on Lionel Messi, although he describes the diminutive forward as an ‘alien’.

Speaking to La Nacion, Di Maria said: “For me, being by Leo’s side is everything. He’s the best in the world, an alien, and I won’t get tired of saying it. And I’ll say it again: playing with Leo is the best thing that happened to me in my career.

“We have spent many years together in the national team and I was even able to play in the same team with him, because seeing him every day is much nicer.

“I always try to connect with him, look for him, but also understanding that, although he can solve the play, you don’t always have to give it to him. Or you have to think about when it should be given.”

2022 is set to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup. He has never won the trophy, but did reach the final in 2014 before losing to Germany.

However, Argentina are amongst the favourites this year and are expected to at least reach the semi-finals.

Should Messi win the 2022 World Cup, it would surely cement his legacy as the greatest players to grace a football pitch.

Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign up against Saudi Arabia.

