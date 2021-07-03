DHS report warns of possible 4th of July militia gathering in Washington, D.C.

Axios

Biden administration launches effort to identify and return deported U.S. veterans

The Biden administration launched an initiative to find deported U.S. veterans and bring them and their families back to United States in order "to ensure they are able to obtain VA benefits to which they may be entitled," the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veteran Affairs announced Friday.Why it matters: Legal immigrants can and do join the U.S. military, and potentially hundreds of people have been deported after serving, according to the Washington Post.