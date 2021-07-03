DHS report warns of possible 4th of July militia gathering in Washington, D.C.

-
Storyful
Severe Thunderstorms Blow Into Washington Area Amid Tornado Warnings
Ominous storm clouds loomed over parts of Washington, DC, amid tornado warnings issued for the area on July 1.This footage uploaded by Twitter user Stephanie Rieger, shows lightning striking in the distance as the cloud dumps rain on the city.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the region, cautioning of possible penny-sized hail. Credit: Stephanie Rieger via Storyful
-
Axios
Biden administration launches effort to identify and return deported U.S. veterans
The Biden administration launched an initiative to find deported U.S. veterans and bring them and their families back to United States in order “to ensure they are able to obtain VA benefits to which they may be entitled,” the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veteran Affairs announced Friday.Why it matters: Legal immigrants can and do join the U.S. military, and potentially hundreds of people have been deported after serving, according to the Washington Post.Get market news
-
Reuters
Russia says parties to Iran nuclear talks need more time before new meeting
PARIS (Reuters) -Some parties to the Iran nuclear talks need more time before resuming negotiations in Vienna and a new round is unlikely before next week, Russia’s envoy said on Thursday. Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions.
-
Associated Press
At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
A powerful mudslide carrying a deluge of black water and debris crashed into rows of houses in a town west of Tokyo following heavy rains on Saturday, leaving at least 19 people missing, officials said. As many as 80 homes in Atami were completely buried, according to an official with the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The official said more people, possibly 100, could still be missing under the mudslides but warned that details were not immediately clear.
-
Associated Press
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking
China on Friday rejected U.S. accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to its history of racial discrimination. Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential U.S. sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. “We firmly oppose the U.S. unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumors,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
-
Tribune Publishing
Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license …