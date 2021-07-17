Dharmendra gets emotional as he remembers Dilip Kumar on Indian Idol 12, watch – Hindustan Times

Dharmendra got emotional when he visited the sets of Indian Idol 12 for a special episode recently. The contestants on the show dedicated performances to Dilip Kumar, who died earlier this month.

After Indian Idol 12 contestants sang songs and paid tributes to Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra said, “Abhi hum sadme se ubhre nahi hain, mai to nahi ubra hu. Meri jaan the woh. Maine apni zindagi ki pehli film inhi ki dekhi thi. Aur inko dekh ke mujhe laga itna pyaara hai, mujhe laga mujhe bhi isi tarah industry mein pyaar mile…Meri hasrat thi aate hi inse mulaqat bhi ho. Wo pyar bhi bepanah milne laga mujhe, bahut pyar mila. (I am yet to overcome the loss of Dilip Kumar. He was very dear to me. The first film I saw in my life was a Dilip Kumar film. When I watched him, I also wanted to get similar love when I entered the industry, and I did. I got immense love in the film industry).”

He added, “Dilip Sahab jitne azeem fankaar the usse bhi azeem insaan the. Mai to ye kahunga film industry ke is sitare se raushni chura kar maine apni hasrato ke diyo ki lau ko raushan kiya. Aaj bhi mai kehta hu, bahut mahaan artists hain lekin Dilip Sahab se badhkar mujhe kuch nazar nahi aata. Mai to bus shraddhanjali apni deta hu, unhein nivedit karta hu. Unhein jannat naseeb ho aur Saira ko uparwala himmat aur hausle de (Dilip Kumar was a great artist and an even greater human being. I would say I used his light to realise my own wishes and dreams. Now, I can just pay my tribute. May God grant him heaven, and may Saira Banu get the courage and strength to brave it all).”

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the Indian 12 episode featuring Anita Raj alongside Dharmendra, will be aired this weekend.

Dilip Kumar died on July 7 after a prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital.