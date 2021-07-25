Dexter Season 9 Trailer Reveals First Look At Clancy Brown’s Villain – Screen Rant

The trailer for the highly anticipated return of Dexter has premiered, giving a view into what season 9 of the serial killer’s journey will look like.

The trailer for Dexter season 9 has arrived. Michael C. Hall will return as the titular serial killer sometime this fall. This time, though, Dexter Morgan has left his entire life behind, leaving the sunny shores of Florida for a wintry location in upstate New York. The disastrous Dexter series finale found the character hiding out in Oregon after he killed his sister Debra and dumped her body in the ocean. The Dexter revival will run for 10 episodes with original showrunner Clyde Phillips onboard for the new season after departing the series during its fourth.

Originally, Hall was the only castmember slated to return for the upcoming ninth season, but new reports indicate he could be joined by Jennifer Carpenter as Debra and John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer. In addition to those two, Jame Chung is onboard as a true crime podcaster and Clancy Brown as the mayor of the small town Dexter is living in. Showtime has released a slew of teasers for Dexter season 9, hinting at what could be in store for the next chapter of the harbinger of the Dark Passenger, but now audiences have their first full look at the upcoming revival.

Showtime unveiled the trailer for Dexter season 9 at the Comic-Con@Home panel for the show. The clip shows Dexter Morgan acclimating to his new life in a small, snowy town. It also gives a glimpse at the supporting cast of characters before showing Dexter checking out a crime scene with Brown’s character Kurt Caldwell. Finally, the revival is revealed to be titled New Blood with a premiere date of November 7. Check out the clip below:

Although the brief video doesn’t reveal much about Brown’s villainous character, it does seem to hint that they may be crossing paths when it comes to some crimes committed in the small town. Dexter and Kurt can be seen standing outside of caution tape, although what’s beyond is not shown. Dexter’s girlfriend will likely also be involved, as she is the chief of police of the New York town. The fact that Dexter is working at a fish and game store won’t be lost on longtime fans of the series either.

The early moments of the Dexter trailer may show the serial killer fighting the urges of his Dark Passenger, but being around all of those knives and guns will have its toll. Eventually, Dexter relents, admitting that sometimes he just can’t fight those urges. How those urges manifest remains to be seen, but audiences are sure in for a wild ride when Dexter makes his bloody return.

More: Dexter’s New Identity Secretly Hints At Fixing His Season 8 Mistake

Source: Showtime





Email



Loki: Who Is Miss Minutes Working For? (Is She Really In Charge)

About The Author