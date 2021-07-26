Dexter season 9 trailer: Everybody’s favourite serial killer on TV is back – The Indian Express









A full trailer for the revival of Dexter (season 9) is out. Subtitled New Blood, the new 10-episode limited series is set ten years after the original season. The series brings back showrunner Clyde Phillips as well as Michael C Hall in the lead role.

The trailer shows that Dexter is currently living under a new alias called Jim Lindsay and just trying to move on from his, er, dark past. But will he succeed? We see multiple instances where he is on the verge of going to his old ways.

And Dexter will almost certainly become a serial killer again as the trailer makes it clear.

When the last time we saw him, Dexter was presumed dead by the authorities but was actually hiding and working for a lumber company in Astoria, Oregon under a fake identity. .

Like every good trailer, it does not give too much away, and yet teases the viewer and leaves them curious about the plot.

Based on the books by crime novelist Jeff Lindsay, Dexter was about a forensic analyst whose pastime is to dispatching murderers who have escaped the grasp of the law.

Dexter season 9 will also bring back John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer and Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter’s foster sister Debra Morgan.

Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Jack Alcott, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Clancy Brown also star. Dexter season 9 will premiere in the US on Showtime on November 7.