At the conclusion of Dexter‘s Comic-Con @ Home panel on Sunday, Showtime released the first trailer for the series’ forthcoming revival (AKA Season 9), which will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 pm.

It comes roughly a month after the premium cabler released the first footage from the 10-episode limited series, which finds Michael C. Hall’s titular vigilante living in the fictional Upstate New York small town of Iron Lake under the assumed name Jimmy Lindsay.

Dexter: New Blood picks up nearly a decade after the widely panned 2013 finale. Veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) will play the revival’s primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Goliath‘s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police and — spoiler alert! — Dex’s new romantic squeeze), Underground and Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant) and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in the still-murky central mystery).

As previously reported, Dexter vet Jennifer Carpenter — whose Debra character was killed off in the 2013 swan song — will make a cameo via a flashback or fantasy sequence. Similarly, John Lithgow will appear briefly even though his Big Bad Trinity Killer (AKA Arthur Mitchell) was murdered by Dex in Season 4.

During Sunday’s Comic-Con Q&A, Hall acknowledged that the poor reaction to the series finale paved the way for Season 9, explaining, “The chance to revisit it and, in the process, redefine the sense of the show’s ending and the sense of the show’s legacy was certainly part of our motivation.”