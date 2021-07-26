‘Dexter: New Blood’ Trailer: Michael C. Hall Returns as Your Favorite Serial Killer in November – /FILM

After a disappointing series finale left Dexter Morgan with a scruffy lumberback beard and an unsatisfying ending, Michael C. Hall is returning to see if everyone’s favorite serial killer can get a better send off.

Dexter: New Blood catches up with the evasive murderer 10 years after he went “missing” in the middle of a hurricane. Under the name Jim Lindsay, he’s started a new life, working in a small town shop and smiling at all the local who have embraced him as a friend. But Dexter’s Dark Passenger still lingers, and it looks like the urge to kill may threaten his new way of life. Watch the Dexter: New Blood trailer below.

Dexter: New Blood Trailer

Dexter: New Blood is meant to be a 10-episode limited series return of the show that ran for eight seasons on Showtime. Will this give us a new ending for Dexter Morgan, or could this possible signal a longer return for the serial killer who has been through the wringer over the years? That probably depends on the ratings.

Not too long ago, we learned that John Lithgow would be making a comeback to Dexter with a guest star appearance as The Trinity Killer. However, since the rival murderer died at the hands of Dexter a long time ago, we’re pretty sure he won’t be appearing in the flesh. We’re thinking he will appear to Dexter in a vision, perhaps as a new form of his Dark Passenger.

Another possibility for the return of The Trinity Killer may be as a Dark Passenger for Dexter’s son Harrison. The last time we saw him was when he was left with Hannah before Dexter faked his death. Harrison could be old enough to seek out his father if he got an inkling that he might be alive somewhere. That would be quite a revelation for the series return.

Joining Michael C. Hall in Dexter: New Blood will be Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and Clancy Brown (The Crown). Clyde Phillips has returned to act as showrunner, and he’ll also be executive producing with Michael C. Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds. Here’s the official synopsis for the Dexter revival:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.

Dexter: New Blood will premiere on Showtime starting on November 7, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. ET. If you’re looking to dive into Dexter from the beginning, the first three episodes are available for free on YouTube, and the rest of the episodes are available to Showtime subscribers on cable and streaming.

