Devotees throng temples as they celebrate Sawan Somwar

NEW DELHI: Devotees thronged temples in various parts of the country as they celebrate the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan by offering prayers to the deities.

Sawan is considered to be the most auspicious month. Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is worshipped during this month. The devotees observe fast on each Monday which falls in the Sawan month.

As per the Hindu calendar, the third Monday of the ‘Sawan’ month is also observed as

Vinayaka Chaturthi

. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day. They believe that doing so will please the Almighty and he in return will bless them with wealth of wisdom and patience. Some devotees also call this day as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The term Varad means “asking God to fulfil the desires of the devotee”.

A large number of devotees gathered outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to offer prayers on the third Monday of Sawan month.

A devotee present at the venue told ANI, “Before beginning the rituals, the temple is cleaned with Gangajal. After that, a lamp is lit before Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha’s idol. And then, we offer prayers to the deity.”

It was seen that a huge number of devotees also offered prayers at the Augharnath temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, on the third Monday of Sawan month.

“Today is an auspicious day. We are here to offer prayers to Baba Bholenath (Lord Shiva). I hope he blesses my family with his best wishes,” said a devotee at Meerut temple.

A similar crowd was witnessed in a Shiv Temple near Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the national capital. Notably, the temple authorities outside the temple have put up a notice advising devotees to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Also, devotees offer prayers at Shree Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk in Delhi, on the third Monday of ‘Sawan’ month.

Devotees in the state of Uttarakhand also celebrated the festival with zest and enthusiasm. Shiv temple in Haridwar too witnessed a number of devotees celebrating the third Monday of Sawan month.

Recently, on July 26, an official informed that more than three crore Shiva devotees visited Haridwar till now to collect the holy Ganga water to be offered as ‘Jalabhishek’ to Lord Shiva.

“Till yesterday, the number of Kanwariyas was three crore and five lakhs, there is no doubt that the number of ‘Kanwariyas’ who are leaving from Haridwar are more compared to the ‘Kanwariyas’ who arrive here today,” District Magistrate Vinay

Shankar Pandey

had told ANI.

‘Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva’s devotees in which devotees are known as ‘Kanwariyas’ visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and

Sultanganj

in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship the God with the same water.

The Kanwar Yatra has resumed this year after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. Administrations of several areas are adopting necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage.

After the conclusion of this Yatra, this Monday of Sawan month is considered highly auspicious and devotees of Shiva offer prayers to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

