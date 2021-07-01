devin-booker:-‘this-is-nice,-but-we’re-chasing-larry-for-sure’

NBA.com

Game Recap: Suns 130, Clippers 103

Led by Chris Pauls Playoff career-high tying 41 points (31 points, 12-16 FG in the 2nd half), along with eight assists, the No. 2 seed Suns defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 130-103, in Game 6. Devin Booker added 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Suns in the victory, while Paul George tallied 21 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers. The Suns have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-2, and will advance to the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 1993 to face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Milwaukee Bucks series (series is currently tied, 2-2).