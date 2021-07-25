‘Devastating’: Dixie Fire, California’s largest wildfire, devours multiple homes – SFGate

– Cal Fire: See incident reports from Cal Fire’s website.

– Maps: View maps from the U.S. Forest Service.

– Road closures: Get updates from Caltrans District 2’s Twitter feed.

– Evacuations: Find the latest information from Cal Fire.

– Dixie Fire information line: (530) 538-7826.

California’s Dixie Fire has been burning in remote forestland 230 miles northeast of San Francisco for more than a week, and on Saturday the raging monster merged with the smaller Fly Fire, entering communities and devouring multiple homes.

The state’s largest wildfire in 2021 so far had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through Indian Falls after dark. Some structures in this Plumas County neighborhood about 13 miles north of Quincy burned, but many were also saved.

Twain General Store manager Pamela Aylen exits her store with supplies as she prepares to ride out the Dixie fire from her home in the Twain community of unincorporated Plumas County on July 24, 2021. JOSH EDELSON/bioreports via Getty Images

“Devastating,” wrote one Twitter user, commenting on a video showing firefighters trying to put out flames engulfing a home.

An updated damage estimate was not immediately available, though the U.S. Forest Service pinned the blaze at 190,625 acres, or 297 square miles, on Sunday morning. That’s nearly six times the size of San Francisco. It’s 20% contained.

The fire is the sixteenth largest fire in California, according to Cal Fire data.

A man rides his bike passed a gas station as smoke fills the sky during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on July 23, 2021. JOSH EDELSON/bioreports via Getty Images

The fire burned in steep, rugged terrain with limited access, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it charged eastward, fire officials said. It has prompted evacuation orders in several small communities and along the west shore of Lake Almanor, a popular area getaway.

The Fly Fire that ignited Thursday in Plumas County in Butterfly Valley and near the junction of highways 89 and 70 grew to 4,300 acres and merged with the Dixie Fire overnight.

“These two fires have come together tonight,” Dennis Burns, a fire behavior analyst with Cal Fire, said at a Saturday night briefing posted on Facebook. “We have crews actively engaged in structure protection down into some of the communities along Highway 70 and in Butterfly Valley.”

Burns reported that the blaze didn’t pose a threat of pushing south toward Quincy at this time: “This fire is pulling itself over into Taylorsville. It went over the top of Mount Hough this afternoon. We’re seeing long-range spotting. The fire has also come down to Highway 89… to Indian Falls.”

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuations Saturday: See evacuation information from the sheriff here.

“Threats and risks associated with this fire are very real,” Commander Troy Minton-Sander said at a Saturday night briefing, adding later that “Taylorsville, Crescent Mills, and Greenville are our main concerns tomorrow. … If you occupy one of the mandatory evacuation areas, please leave.”

The U.S. Forest Service released an updated map of the Dixie Fire on Sunday, July 25, 2021. The Dixe and Fly fires merged. U.S. Forest Service

There are more than 7,400 people evacuated in Plumas County and more than 100 in Butte County due to the Dixie Fire, California’s Office of Emergency Services said.

The fire has pumped out massive pyrocumulus clouds and on Saturday the smoke plume was directly over the town of Greenville.

“When I was there at 4 o’clock, it looked like it was midnight,” said Burns. “A lot of ash fall.”

Wildfire photographer Josh Edelson shared a photo on Twitter taken in downtown Greenville late afternoon Saturday showing an eerily dark blood red sky waning into darkness overhead. “(iPhone pic) Darkest fire I’ve ever seen,” Edelson wrote. “Hearing this is directly under a 15k foot smoke column. It’s also 93 degrees.”

(iPhone pic) Darkest fire I’ve ever seen. Hearing this is directly under a 15k foot smoke column. It’s also 93 degrees. #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/QVLzxOgKB1 — Josh Edelson (@JoshEdelson) July 24, 2021

The Dixie Fire started July 13 in the Feather River Canyon near Cresta Dam, about 100 miles north of Sacramento, and has gone on to become California’s 16th largest wildfire. At well over 100,000 acres, it’s what considered a megafire. These are becoming increasingly common, especially in California, which has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather events, including heat waves, drought and dry lightning.

These humongous fires were rare in California before 2003 — but 18 of the 20 largest fires in the state’s history have occurred since then, according to state data.

Two major wildfires are burning in California in July 2021. The Dixie Fire in Butte and Plumas Counties and the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County near Markleeville. SFGATE

Elsewhere in California, the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada state line. The fire, sparked by lightning July 4 in Alpine County, has destroyed at least 10 buildings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for four northern counties because of wildfires that he said were causing “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.” The proclamation opened the way for more state support.

Such conditions are often from a combination of unusual random, short-term and natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change. Global warming has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years.

A home burns as the Dixie fire rips through the Indian Falls neighborhood of unincorporated Plumas County, California on July 24, 2021. – The Dixie fire, which started only a few miles from the origin of the deadly Camp fire, has churned through more than 185,000 acres and continues to burn towards rural communities. JOSH EDELSON/bioreports via Getty Images

The Associated Press contributed to this report.