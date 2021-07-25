‘Devastating’: Dixie Fire, California’s largest wildfire, devours multiple homes – SFGate

– Cal Fire: See incident reports from Cal Fire’s website.
– Maps: View maps from the U.S. Forest Service.
– Road closures: Get updates from Caltrans District 2’s Twitter feed.
– Evacuations: Find the latest information from Cal Fire.
– Dixie Fire information line: (530) 538-7826.
California’s Dixie Fire has been burning in remote forestland 230 miles northeast of San Francisco for more than a week, and on Saturday the raging monster merged with the smaller Fly Fire, entering communities and devouring multiple homes.