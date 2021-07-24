Dev Patel Recalls Filming His Star Wars Audition With His Phone – Screen Rant

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated movie The Green Knight, actor Dev Patel recounts one unforgettable audition tape he sent for Star Wars.

British actor Dev Patel has had a thriving acting career since starring as a teenager in 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, but he recalls one unsuccessful audition he sent in for a role in Star Wars. The 31-year-old actor made his screen debut in the UK teen drama Skins. He has also received praise for his roles in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Last Airbender, and the HBO drama series The Newsroom. Patel stars in the upcoming fantasy film The Green Knight, which is set to hit theaters on July 30.

Based on the poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” from Arthurian legend, the movie follows the adventures of King Arthur’s nephew as he accepts a challenge from a mysterious tree-like knight that will test his honor and chivalry. Also included in the cast are Ralph Ineson as the eponymous knight and Sean Harris as King Arthur. The Green Knight will serve Patel’s big-screen comeback since his critically acclaimed performance in 2019’s The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Patel’s list of projects is truly impressive, but there’s one failed audition that the actor finds unforgettable. In an interview with Total Film, Patel recounted how he auditioned for Star Wars by sending a video he casually filmed using an iPhone. The actor said he was working for a movie in India at the time and decided to create his audition reel inside his trailer. Patel added that he did get a callback, but he didn’t snag the part.

Everyone auditioned for Star Wars. I remember, I think I was doing Marigold 2, and I sent them an iPhone video from my trailer in India. The next minute, I got a call-back, and I was there, and that was fascinating.

While Patel didn’t elaborate which Star Wars film he auditioned for, it was most likely for The Force Awakens since The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sequel was released the same year. The actor also mentioned that most young actors auditioned for the Star Wars franchise at the time. The lead roles would eventually go to Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley, who played Kylo Ren and Rey in the blockbuster sequel trilogy, respectively.

Most of Patel’s contemporaries have joined these huge outlets such as Star Wars and Marvel as a way to propel their careers. Even with Patel’s stellar accomplishments, it’s interesting that the Slumdog Millionaire star has yet to appear in one. With the ongoing trend of film sagas and comic book superhero adaptations, perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Patel will soon find himself acting in one of these cinematic universes. If he does, he will certainly open himself to a different genre and gain a new kind of fanbase that’s ready to welcome his amazing talent.

