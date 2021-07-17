detroit-tigers-game-score-vs.-minnesota-twins:-how-to-watch-today’s-doubleheader

Doubleheader: Detroit Tigers (40-51) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-50)

Both games seven innings

When: Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; Game 2, 6:10 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

GAME 2 BOX SCORE

Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Tigers’ 2021 MLB draft a reminder playoff contention is closer than it seems

Weather forecast: Cloudy, 74-77 degrees (15% chance of rain through the afternoon).

Probable starting pitchers: Game 1, Tigers RHP Jose Urena (2-8, 6.43 ERA) vs. Twins LHP Charlie Barnes (major league debut); Game 2, Tigers TBA vs. Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA).

Game 1 Tigers lineup: TBA

Game 2 Tigers lineup: TBA

[ Tigers explain sending down Nomar Mazara and Willi Castro, calling up Derek Hill ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports