detroit-tigers-game-score-vs.-cleveland:-live-updates-from-game-two-of-the-dh

Doubleheader: Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland

When: Game 1, seven innings, 4:10 p.m Wednesday; Game 2, seven innings, 30 minutes after Game 1.

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 78 degrees, 25% chance of rain.

Game 1 starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00 ERA) vs. Cleveland RHP J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94 ERA).

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

Game 1 Tigers lineup:

CF Akil Baddoo

1B Jonathan Schoop

LF Robbie Grossman

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Jeimer Candelario

RF Nomar Mazara

SS Zack Short

2B Harold Castro

C Jake Rogers

P Jose Urena

Game 2 starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 5.00 ERA) vs. Cleveland RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.64 ERA).

• GAME 2 BOX SCORE

Game 2 Tigers lineup: TBA.

Game notes: Tuesday’s game was canceled because of rain, prompting a doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings. Urena will try to smooth out a recent rough patch in Wednesday’s first game. He’s given up 21 earned runs over 14 innings (four starts) in June.

The Tigers finish the series behind Wily Peralta, who’s making his second start of the season. Detroit is winding down a solid month of baseball, having played .500 ball (13-12) heading into the three-game set with Cleveland. Next, the Tigers head back home for a trio of games with the White Sox. Detroit will try to win its first series (0-3) of the year vs. Chicago. Cleveland will counter Wednesday with Cal Quantrill (23 appearances, five starts). After the Tigers head home, the Houston Astros come to Cleveland.

Live updates

