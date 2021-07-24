Home SPORTS Detroit Red Wings get a C for trading up to pick 6-6 goalie Sebastian Cossa in NHL draft
SPORTS

Detroit Red Wings get a C for trading up to pick 6-6 goalie Sebastian Cossa in NHL draft

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
detroit-red-wings-get-a-c-for-trading-up-to-pick-6-6-goalie-sebastian-cossa-in-nhl-draft

Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez grades the Detroit Red Wings’ choice of Western Hockey League goalie Sebastian Cossa as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Grade: C

One day after trading for Alex Nedeljkovic, Steve Yzerman made another trade for another goalie and moved up seven spots to take Cossa, a 6-foot-6 giant who’s 18 and seven years younger than Nedeljkovic. Cossa does a good job using his size to cut off angles and he gives the Wings something they don’t have right now: an elite goaltending prospect. The big question is why Yzerman spent so much — second- and fifth-round picks — to move up and bypassed Jesper Wallstedt?

ANOTHER GRADE: Wings get a B for drafting Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com and follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings get C for trading up for Sebastian Cossa

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Georgia tennis duo miss Olympics after officials fail...

Algerian judoka suspended after quitting Olympics rather than...

BKFC 19 results: Rachael Ostovich avenges loss to...

Texas Rangers don’t wait for trade deadline for...

2021 NHL Draft Tracker: Round 1 picks, notes

What are Alabama’s all-time records against Texas &...

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics...

First gold medal awarded at the 2020 Tokyo...

Olympics – Weightlifting – Papua New Guinea’s Toua...

Warriors reportedly out of Simmons sweepstakes, will not...

Leave a Reply