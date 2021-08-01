detroit-pistons-waive-cory-joseph,-deividas-sirvydis-and-tyler-cook-ahead-of-free-agency

The Detroit Pistons announced Friday they’ve waived Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis and Tyler Cook. The moves clear roster and cap space ahead of free agency, which begins 6 p.m. Monday.

Joseph, acquired by the Pistons at the trade deadline in March, had just $2.4 million of his $10.6 million contract guaranteed for next season. Cook, who was signed through the end of last season after earning consecutive 10-day contracts in March, was fully nonguaranteed.

By waiving both of them, Detroit will save significant money and is currently set to enter free agency with $12.2 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Sirvydis was the 37th pick of the 2019 draft and appeared in 20 games last season after spending the previous season overseas. He will make $1.5 million next season.

The Pistons also picked up Hamidou Diallo, Saben Lee and Frank Jackson’s qualifying offers Saturday, making them restricted free agents. These moves all come after the Pistons traded Mason Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night, clearing his $8.1 million owed for next season.

