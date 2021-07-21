Detroit: Become Human Sells 6 Million Copies, Becomes Quantic Dream’s Best-Selling Game – GameSpot

Detroit: Become Human has passed another sales milestone on its way to becoming the best-selling game of all time from developer Quantic Dream.

Become Human, which was originally released in 2018 for PS4, has now sold 6 million copies in total. This includes 1 million on PC as of July 6, 2021. Additionally, Quantic Dream said the game became the fifth most-streamed PC game on PlayStation Now for Spring 2021.

Overall, Become Human is Quantic Dream’s highest-selling game of all time, eclipsing Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain. Become Human likely has many more players than 6 million, too, as the game has been available on PlayStation Plus.

“Despite the sanitary crisis going on, 2020 was a very strong year in terms of growth for our studio,” Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere said in a statement. He added that 2020 was a record year for Quantic Dream in terms of revenue.

Quantic Dream is no longer working exclusively with PlayStation, nor is it only a game developer. In 2019, the company began publishing titles from other studios, including Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut for Nintendo Switch. Additionally, Quantic Dream is funding Eqqo developer Parallel Studio’s next game and co-producing Red Thread Games’ new game, Dustborn.

In addition to its publishing efforts, Quantic Dream is currently developing an unannounced AAA game across its studios in Paris and Montreal. Cage told IGN that he’s excited to branch out and try new things with Quantic Dream’s next game.

“There are other ways of telling moving and emotional stories that we haven’t tried out yet, and I am really interested in exploring new directions,” he said. Cage added that he does not want to “milk the cow, and just make more games in the style that we created in the past.”

Quantic Dream was called out for a toxic workplace environment. Cage told IGN that all allegations against the studio have been proven wrong by independent audits. For the new office in Montreal, Quantic Dream will have a special HR team to address “workplace issues that may arise are dealt with in a swift and professional manner.”

Additionally, the management teams in Paris and Montreal will have harassment training. There is also a third-party investigation that will take place every year.