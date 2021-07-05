Home NEWS Detained Edo ex-commissioner regains freedom in France
Detained Edo ex-commissioner regains freedom in France

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Mr Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, the Edo State ex-Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, who was arrested and detained by INTERPOL in France for alleged money laundering has regained freedom.

Osemwingie-Ero was reportedly arrested and detained by INTERPOL in France in November, 2020, for being in possession of $2m.

In a few seconds video that is trending online, which was apparently shot in an Airport, the former commissioner was seen pushing his luggage while he shakes people with his elbow in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

A voice in the background was also heard singing ‘return of the man’ ‘return of the man’ to celebrate his release.

bioreports gathered from a close source that the commissioner has regained his freedom, though would not want to speak to anyone yet.

