Details of Giroud’s contract with AC Milan revealed as striker undergo medical

Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud, will undergo his AC Milan medical on Monday after details of his contract surfaced, Gazzetta reports.

Giroud has agreed on a two-year deal, with an option for a third, with AC Milan.

The French forward will earn €3m-a-year, after tax, plus bonuses.

The extension of Giroud’s AC Milan contract until 2024 is expected to be automatic, as long as things go well during his first two years at San Siro.

Recall that Giroud’s contract at Stamford Bridge was due to expire at the end of this month.

But Chelsea triggered an option to extend Giroud’s deal for another year.

