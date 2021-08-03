Destry Spielberg addresses Hollywood nepotism controversy: ‘My parents don’t give us work’ – The Independent

Destry Spielberg, daughter of the director Steven Spielberg, has hit back at claims she has benefitted from nepotism in her career.

The actor and director was answering questions from fans on Instagram Live, when one asked “How is it to be a director?”

In reply, she said: “I have literally been trying to get into the film industry for over seven years now. No matter who you are, it is f****** hard. It is hard. My parents don’t give us work.”

Her comments appeared to be a response to the ongoing discussion about nepotism in Hollywood.

Last week, the young director became embroiled in controversy after news circulated on Twitter that she was directing a film starring Hopper Penn (son of Sean) and written by Owen King (son of Stephen).

This led to Franklin Leonard, founder of Hollywood script survey The Black List, arguing on Twitter with Ben Stiller over nepotism in the film industry. Stiller himself is the son of showbiz comedians, Jerry and Anne.

Spielberg initially commented on the conversation in now deleted Tweets: “I acknowledge that I was born with privilege! I own that through and through! No one should be left out because of the connections they don’t have.”

In the Instagram Live, Spielberg also revealed that she worked as a PA on her father’s films and spent many years trying to break through as an actor without success.

The director also divulged that her initial love was horses, and her goal was to go to the Olympics before she got injured.