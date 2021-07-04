Destiny claims FaZe Clan knew about ‘shady’ crypto deals and covered it up – Dexerto

Twitch star Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell II claims FaZe Clan knew about its member’s cryptocurrency ‘pump and dump’ activities the entire time, insisting there’s “no way” they just passed on the deals without telling them.

FaZe Clan members Kay, Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo, were all involved in a cryptocurrency ‘pump and dump’ scheme that saw them promote a controversial altcoin and subsequently ‘dump’ their investments shortly after.

After it gained traction on social media and people started calling them out for it, FaZe Clan released a statement claiming they had “absolutely no involvement” in the activities.

They removed Kay from the organization and suspended the others. Banks also distanced himself from the drama.

However, Destiny made the bold claim that he “knows for a fact” they knew about it all along and urged them to “sue him” if they don’t like it.



Instagram: FazeKay FaZe Clan punished some members like Kay (left, dropped) and Jarvis (right, suspended) for their involvement in crypto scams.

“All of FaZe knew about [the cryptocurrency pump and dump] the entire time. If you don’t like it, sue me,” he said.

“I know for a fact every motherf**ker in this team knows exactly what’s happening, so it’s funny for them to kick people out and [claim they] had no idea.”

Read More: Pokimane claims FaZe Clan’s crypto drama could be “illegal”

“I guarantee you that they’re selling these deals to their teams and telling them, ‘It’s cool, all you need to do is buy and sell immediately after. It’s all good, dude. You’ll make a ton of money.’”

“There’s no way they’re just passing these deals on [and telling them to] figure it out.”

Like most matters involving Destiny, fans had mixed reactions to his comments.

Read More: FaZe Kay responds to accusations about cryptocurrency promos

Some hope the organization would hold him accountable and sue him over the claims. Others who think he’s telling the truth commended him for bringing more light to the situation.

FaZe Clan hasn’t responded to the allegations.