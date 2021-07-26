Destiny 2’s Transmog Will Be Fixed, Synthstrand Eliminated Next Season – Screen Rant

An upcoming update will change Destiny 2‘s controversial transmog system following negative player feedback. The system, originally introduced as part of the Season 14 update, has drawn criticism from Destiny 2 fans for being a needlessly complicated and clunky implementation of a feature that is commonplace in many looter-shooter titles. The update will become effective when Destiny 2‘s fifteenth season begins.

A popular staple in gaming, transmogrification systems, or transmog systems for short, allow players to apply the stats of one piece of gear to the cosmetics of another. Destiny 2 fans were asking for transmog for years, and Bungie finally gave it to them earlier in 2021. The system wasn’t exactly what most were hoping for, however, as it was discovered that a new currency, Synthstrand, would be required to use it. It is standard practice in games for players to pay some sort of in-game fee to use transmog, but adding a fifth type of currency to Destiny 2 was seen as a bit more complicated than it needed to be. The new system also meant lots of grinding, as Synthstrand was designed to be much less common than other currency types like Glimmer. This, coupled with other limitations included in the system, led to many gamers being unhappy with how transmog turned out.

Luckily for those unhappy gamers, their complaints have been heard. According to a recent post on the Bungie website, Destiny 2‘s transmog system will be getting much more streamlined. Players will now be able to purchase Armor Synthesis bounties from Ada-1 with 10,000 Glimmer rather than with passively earned Synthstrand. This should make the process significantly simpler while hopefully cutting down the time it takes to transform pieces of gear. In the post, Bungie also promised to “continue to monitor the conversation and use of Armor Synthesis as Season 15 rolls out” to ensure that players are happy with the updated system.

As a massively popular live-service, game, Destiny 2 regularly responds to player feedback with the goal of keeping everyone satisfied with the ongoing experience. Seeing as how fitting Guardians with new weapons and armor is a central part of Destiny 2‘s gameplay loop, a suitable transmog system is a long-overdue inclusion. With countless pieces of gear to collect, a straightforward way to customize the player characters should come as a welcome update for any fan of the game.

With that said, there will likely be players who feel that Bungie didn’t do enough with this update. Glimmer will still be required to change the appearance of equipment, which could be seen as making an already grind-heavy game even more of a timesink. Still, Bungie’s commitment to addressing player complaints is admirable. Hopefully, this new system will be better received.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source: Bungie





