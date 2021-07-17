Destiny 2’s Latest Raid Boss Soloed After More Than 1,600 Attempts – TheGamer

If you’ve played Destiny before, you know that most of the encounters are designed to be tackled by a team. For the final boss of Vault of Glass, this was no different. When fighting against Atheon, half the players are transported to another location in order to clear Oracles, but the order this is done in is determined by the rest of the team that was not transported. Essentially, this should mean that it would be solidly impossible to do this as a single player.

Yet, a player known as VoteforShifu has managed to go through this process entirely on their own (thanks, PC Gamer). Compared to past solo raids, this one took significantly longer. How was it possible for this player to be in two places at once? It’s all thanks to a combination of a weapon and a glitch.

VoteforShifu needed to perform the instant kill animation that you can do on damaged enemies at exactly the right time, seconds before teleporting. By doing this, VoteforShifu gets transported back to the point that it was triggered when the animation ends. But in order to travel back to other room after the glitch, VoteforShifu needed to get the relic to do a debuff that clouds his sight. Additionally, they needed to also kill the gatekeeper in order to ensure a portal between the two rooms. Everything laid out here had to be done before the finisher animation was complete. You can watch how VoteforShifu accomplishes this in the video below.

After more than 1,600 tries, VoteforShifu was finally able to take down Atheon on their own. We’re blown away by the player’s dedication and skill, and we can’t wait to see what challenge they’re going to tackle next.

In other news, Destiny 2 has revamped their core playlist progression with ritual ranks. We don’t know a lot about what we can expect for next season, but it’s clear that they’re going to unify the reward tracks for the core playlist activities.

