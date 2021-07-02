Destiny 2 unveils new “Timelost” weapons coming in Season of the Splicer – Dexerto

Destiny 2 is getting a brand new weapon type as Bungie has unveiled ‘Timelost’ weapons set to be introduced as new Raid rewards in Season of the Splicer. From how to unlock them to their exclusive bonuses, here’s everything you need to know.

Season of the Splicer is getting ready for a big shakeup. As part of an upcoming July 9 patch, Bungie will be introducing Master difficulty for the Vault of Glass Raid.

As a result, all new Challenges are waiting in the wings and so too are new rewards. By toppling the hardest endgame activities, where enemies reside at 1350 Power, players can get their hands on an entirely new weapon type.

Timelost weapons are on the way; we’ve got a rundown on the new guns.

What are Timelost weapons in Destiny 2?



Bungie Timelost weapons are brand new in Season of the Splicer.

As the latest weapon type in Destiny 2, Timelost loot is akin to Adept loot. Rather than introducing a new rarity beyond Legendary or Exotic, Timelost is a separate label given to unique rewards in the Vault of Glass.

Similar to Adept guns, it’s expected that Timelost weapons come masterworked and feature their own stat bonuses. However, making these new additions stand, Timelost drops offer additional perks in columns three and four for added customization.

This will allow players to really fine-tune their favorite Timelost drops. If you’re unhappy with a third or fourth perk in the base drop, you can purchase additional rolls from the chest at the end of Vault of Glass using Spoils of Conquest.

How to get Timelost weapons in Destiny 2



Bungie Timelost weapons can only be found in the Master Vault of Glass.

Unlike most other loot in Destiny 2, Timelost loot is exclusive to a single location. Timelost weapons can only be earned in the Vault of Glass on Master difficulty.

Completing Challenges in the Master Vault of Glass is the key to finding Timelost weapons. There will be one specific weapon up for grabs every seven days, rotating with new weekly Challenges.

It’s important to note that Challenges can only be completed once across all difficulties. This means you won’t be able to complete a Challenge on Normal, then run it again on Master and hope for Timelost loot.

In order to get a Timelost weapon, you’ll have to play the Master difficulty first and complete the Challenge throughout.