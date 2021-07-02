Home Technology Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards, July 2-6 – Polygon
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards, July 2-6

Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2. Saint-14 is the new Trials vendor and announcer, and players can find him and his wares in the Tower Hangar every Friday at reset.

Each week, the Trials of Osiris map changes, as do the rewards for winning a certain number of matches. The rewards are consistent across all players, although each player’s weapon roll will differ.

Here are the guaranteed Trials of Osiris rewards this week:

Map: The Dead Cliffs

  • 3 wins — The Messenger, Kinetic pulse rifle
  • 5 wins — Pyrrhic Ascent Grasps, Gauntlets, Gloves (Hunter, Titan, and Warlock gloves)
  • 7 wins — Shayura’s Wrath, Energy, submachine gun
  • Flawless — Sola’s Scar (Adept), Kinetic pulse rifle — random Adept mod

Note: As of Season of Arrivals, players can complete the End Game weekly bounty — which just needs Trials match completions (wins give more progress) — to earn the three-win reward.

Players who manage to reach seven wins without a single loss can go to the Lighthouse social space — this is called a Flawless run. The Lighthouse offers additional rewards for players, some of which are unique, like a special emblem. Players who reach the Lighthouse also earn a special armor glow for any of their Trials of Osiris armor, which lasts for the remainder of the weekend.

