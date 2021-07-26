Destiny 2 transmog does away with Synthstrands – Stevivor

Season 15 brings big changes.

The Destiny 2 transmog system will do away with the Synthstrand consumable from late August and Season 15, developer Bungie has confirmed.

The change means players will be able to spend 10,000 Glmmer for an Ada-1 bounty to then earn Synthweave, drastically reducing the time needed to transmog a piece of gear.

The current system requires players to acquire 150 Synthstrands for a bounty; Synthstrands are currently capped at a drop rate of one every two minutes. Current reports estimate it therefore takes players approximately 25 hours to earn Synthstrands to then get a bounty that needs to be completed before any changes can be made.

“Our hope is that this change reduces the time needed to earn your 10 Synthweave tokens per class each Season,” Bungie advised. “Removing this currency also frees up a slot in the Consumables inventory bucket — a bucket that could be full for those of you carrying around a large quantity of items. Finally, we hope this change reduces the complexity of the Armor Synthesis system, with only one remaining currency for each class that can be immediately turned in at Ada-1’s Loom for a Synthweave token.”

Destiny 2 is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Stadia. Season 15 will kick off in late August.