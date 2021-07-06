Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes 2021 armor upgrades and activities guide – Polygon

Destiny 2’s fourth annual Solstice of Heroes event is here, and it brings a grind similar to the last several years from July 6 – Aug. 3, 2021. Players begin with a “Renewed” armor set and get the task of leveling up to a “Majestic” armor set and eventually a “Magnificent” armor set.

During this Solstice of Heroes, players can make their Magnificent armor glow without purchasing special items from the in-game Eververse store — a white glow, just like last year. However, players who do purchase the Eververse glows will get Universal Ornaments — meaning it’s a look players can apply to any armor piece — that glows depending on their current subclass. This includes the new Stasis subclass from last year’s Beyond Light expansion.

In this Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2021 guide, we’ll show you the available activities and the requirements to upgrade each set of armor.

Solstice of Heroes 2021 activities

Solstice of Heroes 2021 sees the return of two Solstice staples: the European Aerial Zone and Elemental Orbs.

European Aerial Zone

The European Aerial Zone is a returning activity for Destiny 2’s 2021 Solstice of Heroes. It takes place in a unique area around the EDZ, but you access it in the Tower.

To succeed in the European Aerial Zone, you need to kill as many minibosses as you can in the time limit the game gives you. When time is up, you’ll face off against the final boss. Kill it, and you’ll return to the European Aerial Zone to hunt for treasure. The more minibosses you kill, the more chests you have to hunt.

To open these chests, you’ll need Solstice Key Fragments. To earn the Key Fragments, you need to complete activities during the Solstice of Heroes event.

Elemental Orbs



Solstice of Heroes has a daily rotating elemental burn, which enhances the powers of Arc, Solar, or Void for the day.

Killing enemies with elemental energy drops an Elemental Orb, which isn’t tied to the burn of the day. But if you collect 30 Elemental Orbs that do match the daily burn, you’ll activate a powerful buff depending on the element.

Here’s what they do in Bungie’s own words:

Equip your Arc subclass and weapons to generate Arc orbs . Then, collect them to wield their Arc elemental power. While empowered, Guardians move with enhanced speed and deal greater melee and Sword damage.

. Then, collect them to wield their Arc elemental power. While empowered, Guardians move with enhanced speed and deal greater melee and Sword damage. Equip your Solar subclass and weapons to generate Solar orbs . Then, collect them to wield their Solar elemental power. While empowered, Guardians emit a burning wave of energy that damages anything around them.

. Then, collect them to wield their Solar elemental power. While empowered, Guardians emit a burning wave of energy that damages anything around them. Equip your Void subclass and weapons to generate Void orbs . Then, collect them to wield their Void elemental power. Crouch while empowered to become invisible and gain Truesight plus enhanced ability regeneration.

. Then, collect them to wield their Void elemental power. Crouch while empowered to become invisible and gain Truesight plus enhanced ability regeneration. Equip your Stasis subclass and weapons to generate Stasis orbs. Stasis empowerment

Upgrade your Renewed armor set



The new Compass Rose shotgun Image: Bungie

Eva will give you the helmet for your first set, and ask you to complete a run in the European Aerial Zone. Put on the helmet and complete the activity. When you’re done, come back to her. She’ll give you a new quest to meditate at the Statue of Heroes. Oblige her, and you’ll get the full set. Equip all of it and talk to her again.

Complete the objectives below to upgrade your Renewed set to the Majestic set.

Hunter

Helmet: Complete a run through the European Aerial Zone, collect elemental orbs, do 20 Finishers

Complete a run through the European Aerial Zone, collect elemental orbs, do 20 Finishers Gauntlets: Complete a playlist activity, open 10 Solstice packages, defeat 200 Fallen

Complete a playlist activity, open 10 Solstice packages, defeat 200 Fallen Chest: Complete two public events, collect Solar and Stasis elemental orbs in playlist activities, defeat 30 enemy Guardians

Complete two public events, collect Solar and Stasis elemental orbs in playlist activities, defeat 30 enemy Guardians Boots: Complete a Patrol, pick up 50 Orbs of Power, get 50 Super kills

Complete a Patrol, pick up 50 Orbs of Power, get 50 Super kills Cloak: Complete three Lost Sectors, pick up 100 Void Orbs around the world, get 100 precision kills

Titan

Helmet: Complete a run through the European Aerial Zone, collect elemental orbs, do 20 Finishers

Complete a run through the European Aerial Zone, collect elemental orbs, do 20 Finishers Gauntlets: Complete a playlist activity, open 10 Solstice packages, defeat 200 Hive

Complete a playlist activity, open 10 Solstice packages, defeat 200 Hive Chest: Complete two public events, collect Arc and Stasis elemental orbs in playlist activities, defeat 30 enemy Guardians

Complete two public events, collect Arc and Stasis elemental orbs in playlist activities, defeat 30 enemy Guardians Boots: Complete a Patrol, pick up 50 Orbs of Power, get 50 Super kills

Complete a Patrol, pick up 50 Orbs of Power, get 50 Super kills Mark: Complete three Lost Sectors, pick up 100 Solar Orbs around the world, get 100 precision kills

Warlock

Helmet: Complete a run through the European Aerial Zone, collect elemental orbs, do 20 Finishers

Complete a run through the European Aerial Zone, collect elemental orbs, do 20 Finishers Gauntlets: Complete a playlist activity, open 10 Solstice packages, defeat 200 Cabal

Complete a playlist activity, open 10 Solstice packages, defeat 200 Cabal Chest: Complete two public events, collect Void and Stasis elemental orbs in playlist activities, defeat 30 enemy Guardians

Complete two public events, collect Void and Stasis elemental orbs in playlist activities, defeat 30 enemy Guardians Boots: Complete a Patrol, pick up 50 Orbs of Power, get 50 Super kills

Complete a Patrol, pick up 50 Orbs of Power, get 50 Super kills Bond: Complete three Lost Sectors, pick up 100 Arc Orbs around the world, get 100 precision kills

We’ve yet to verify any armor upgrades past the first step. Once we do, we’ll add them to this guide.