Destiny 2: How Vault of Glass Master Difficulty and Timelost Weapons Work – GameRant

Bungie annouces the Master difficulty of the Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2 and how it will allow Guardians to get Timelost weapons.

Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass is the game’s most recent raid, and also the original Destiny raid. The Destiny 2 Vault of Glass brought a new World’s First Raid Race that included completing the raid with the challenge modifiers active. Currently, the challenge modifiers are available for Vault of Glass and offer an additional loot drop if the weekly challenge is completed. However, this is not the final form of the Vault of Glass raid, with Master difficulty coming in just a few days on Tuesday, July 6.

Master difficulty will be an increase in challenge level, designed to test to most resilient Fireteams as they take on a more difficult Vault of Glass. The Mater difficulty of Vault of Glass will be available to all Destiny 2 players. Guardians will be able to claim the final Triumphs for the Fatebreaker raid Seal and title, this will also make the Bungie Rewards pin available as well.

The Master difficulty of the Vault of Glass will not have a minimum Power requirement to enter, however, the enemies will be at 1350 power so Guardians will want to make sure they are as high of Power level as they can be. The Iron Banner this week is an excellent source of Pinnacle gear to gain Power levels.

With the increased difficulty of the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass comes better rewards, Timelost weapons. These Timelost weapons can be compared to Adept weapons from Grandmaster Nightfalls or Flawless Trials Passages, but offer an extra perk in columns three and four for slightly more customization.

To earn a Timelost weapon, Guardians will need to complete the weekly Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Challenge on the new Master difficulty. Each week will feature a specific Timelost weapon for Guardians to hunt, rotating alongside the weekly challenge. When Guardians earn a Timelost weapon, they may purchase additional rolls from the chest at the end of the Vault of Glass during Master difficulty. Timelost versions of weapons will cost more Spoils of Conquest than their regular versions.

An important note is that the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass weekly reward lockout is shared between the Normal and Master difficulties. This means that if Guardians do a Normal Vault of Glass first for the week, they will miss out on their chance for Timelost weapons. Guardians should always try to complete the Master version of Vault of Glass and its weekly challenge first, before doing any other difficulty to get a Timelost weapon for the week.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

