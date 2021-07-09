desmond-elliott-strikes-cute-pose-with-his-daughter-and-her-best-friend-as-they-graduate-junior-school

Actor and politician Desmond Elliott recently joined his daughter, Dawna, to celebrate an important milestone in her academic endeavours

The proud dad attended his daughter’s junior school graduation ceremony and he posted a photo on social media

Congratulatory messages poured in for the young lady and her best friend who was also spotted in the photo shared

Demond Elliott may have a lot on his plate as one of Nollywood’s top actors and a politician, but it hasn’t stopped him from being present to celebrate special moments in the life of his children.

The actor recently took to his Instagram page with a photo that was taken at the junior school graduation ceremony of his daughter, Dawna.

Desmond Elliott’s daughter graduates junior school.

In the photo, Elliott was spotted alongside his daughter and her best friend whom he identified as Oreoluwa.

The proud dad congratulated the girls as he expressed his love for them. He also extended his appreciation to the school’s management.

Sharing the post, he wrote:

“Congratulations to mi baby @ Dawna Elliott and best friend @Oreoluwa Owosekun on your. Graduation … love you love you loveeeeee you . Thank you Chalcedony schools for all you do.”

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in from fans, colleagues

Upon sharing the post, fans and colleagues of the politician were spotted with congratulatory messages in his comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

realchidimmaaneke said:

“Congratulations to your princess.”

max_tunde_mamediarra_mbaye said:

“Congratulations To your beautiful Princess.”

omnnymilagro said:

“Biggest congrats star Girl.”

sammyoung1 said:

“Congratulations guys, many more successes ahead.”

officialnwakachiamaka said:

“Congratulations to you dear.”

