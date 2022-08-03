desi-companies-gear-up-to-launch-meds,-but-await-guidelines

MUMBAI: Domestic drug companies are readying plans to manufacture anti-virals and other medicines which may be effective for monkeypox. At present, there is scant data on treatment and companies are awaiting guidelines from international health agencies including the World Health Organisation (WHO) to take forward their plans.

Recently, the WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. Companies which have the capability of manufacturing anti-retrovirals and anti-virals may look at this opportunity, industry experts told TOI.

In line with its strategy to ‘repurpose’ drugs,

Cipla

which had launched several medicines for Covid including remedesivir, favipiravir and molnupiravir, is studying options. “We would be happy to repurpose drugs for monkeypox and would be looking at it. We are speaking to partners. (and) will see what comes out of it’’.

Umang Vohra, MD & CEO Cipla said. Over the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, domestic generic companies have either launched individually or entered into partnerships for potential Covid therapies including antivirals. In 2020 — the first year of Covid-19, several companies including Cipla,

Hetero

, Mylan, Dr Reddy’s, Biocon, Jubilant Lifesciences signed licensing agreements with US-based Gilead to launch generic remedesivir in India, while for tocilizumab, MNC firm Roche partnered with Cipla for marketing and distribution.

Mumbai-based generic drug manufacturer

BDR

Pharmaceuticals will wait for clarity from international health and regulatory agencies for initiating feasibility studies, and for the regulatory pathway.

“We are looking at antivirals including tecovir imat, brincidofovir, and cidofovir, which could be useful in treating monkeypox infection”, BDR managing director

Dharmesh Shah

told TOI.

Preliminary studies show that certain drugs used in small pox may be effective as treatment. Several companies when contacted by TOI said they did not want to be quoted but were exploring monkeypox therapies.