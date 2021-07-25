Deshaun Watson expected to participate at Texans training camp while still seeking trade, per reports – CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson will be present at Houston Texans camp after all, even though the Pro Bowl quarterback still wants out of Houston, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting.

Watson doesn’t really have a choice. He faces a $50,000 fine for every day he’s not in camp. The NFL is still investigating Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct in massage sessions. Those cases are ongoing, which has made it difficult for the league and the Texans to take any action regarding a possible suspension or trade. Watson has not been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List because it has not concluded by the league that a major violation occurred, per NFL’s Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Prior to the allegations, Watson met with the Texans and reiterated he wants to be traded and and doesn’t plan on playing for the franchise again. The Texans were expected to get a huge haul for Watson, but the price to acquire the Texans quarterback is unknown while the investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to be the team that remains the most aggressive pursuer of Watson. SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin reported “there was a 90% chance” Watson will be with the Eagles, Eskins also said other teams interested in Watson are the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

Whether Watson actually participates in practice remains to be seen, but he’ll be at Texans camp regardless. Watson will earn a base salary of $10,540,000, while carrying a cap hit of $15,940,000 in 2021 as the 25-year old’s four-year, $156 million extension doesn’t kick in until 2022.