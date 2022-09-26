Deschamps reveals Dembele calf worry as Areola gets France start

France boss Didier Deschamps could be without Ousmane Dembele for Sunday’s Nations League clash with Denmark after the Barcelona winger reported a calf problem.

The game in Copenhagen will see Deschamps make a number of changes, with the trip coming just two months before the teams meet again in the World Cup group stage.

France are eager to get the win, as that would guarantee they avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League, but Deschamps will not push anyone into playing.

“Ousmane felt discomfort in a calf and will train separately,” said Deschamps on Saturday evening.

“We will review after the session. I will make changes, but I won’t decide tonight. I will wait for the medical return and the feelings of the players. There will be changes, but I won’t tell you how many.”

France and Denmark will be joined in Group D at Qatar 2src22 by Australia and Tunisia, and they are due to go head-to-head on November 26 in the second round of games.

Denmark got the better of Deschamps’ side at the Stade de France in June in their first Nations League encounter, with Andreas Cornelius hitting a double after Karim Benzema had put the hosts ahead.

According to Deschamps, there will be little to be gained on Sunday with a view to the World Cup game, though.

“The only advantage is for players who are there and who will have the possibility of starting or coming on,” he said. “I’m not going to get any particular benefit from it otherwise.

“In Qatar, it will be another game, but the teams will know each other well, that’s true.”

With Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan coming off injured in the 2-src win against Austria on Thursday, West Ham’s Alphonse Areola has got the nod to start against the Danes.

Areola came into the fray for the second half against Austria, with first choice Huge Lloris out through injury.

The 29-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain stopper has made five appearances for West Ham this season, albeit with four of those coming in the Europa Conference League and just one in the Premier League.

“He will start,” Deschamps said. “I see goalkeepers starting in the national team and not in the club. Alphonse has been more or less a starter. Every time he plays, he performs well. Alphonse is there because he has quality.”